Breda Cryan
Aberdeen - Breda Cryan (nee O'Connell), 85, of Aberdeen, New Jersey, passed away on March 27, 2020, due to complications from a recent fall. Born in County Limerick, Ireland, Breda received her nursing degree in England, and went on to work as a nurse in London and New York, after immigrating to the U.S. in 1958.
In 1960, Breda married John Raymond Cryan (of County Sligo, Ireland) and they had four children. While her children were young, Breda was actively involved in their school, St. Benedict School, Holmdel, where she served as PTA President and ran the lunch program for many years. She was also very involved in her children's extracurricular activities; she especially loved attending her son's baseball games, her youngest daughter's softball games and her two older daughters' Irish Dance competitions.
In the early 1980s, Breda transitioned to a new career as a Realtor/Broker. She spent many years as a successful realtor in Monmouth County, respected for her knowledge of the housing market in Monmouth and the surrounding counties. She was professionally recognized numerous times during her career as Top Realtor in Monmouth County, Member of the Million Dollar Club, and others; but as Breda used to say, "My greatest pleasure is knowing that I did the best I could to serve my clients' needs."
Breda formed many treasured and lasting friendships during her years at St. Benedict School, through Mass each week at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, and during her real estate career. Breda enjoyed returning home to Ireland frequently with her family on vacations and seeing all four children attend Villanova University. She was a true Wildcat fan! In later years, Breda loved exchanging grandchildren stories while playing weekly Mahjong with her cherished friends.
Breda is predeceased by her husband John Raymond, and parents Jack and Bridie O'Connell of County Limerick, Ireland. She is survived by her loving children: Deborah Cryan of Arlington, Va.; Colleen Brady and her husband Noel of Wayne, Pa.; Jack Cryan of Aberdeen, NJ; and Susan Macchia and her husband George of Holmdel, NJ. She leaves behind the grandchildren she adored: Breda Marie, Shane and Liam in Wayne, and Sophia and Fiona in Holmdel. She will be dearly missed by family, her sisters Phil and Bernadette and brother Jim in Ireland, her many nieces and nephews, and her many friends.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services for Breda are restricted to immediate family. Arrangements will be handled by Day Funeral Home. Internment will be in Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. To leave a condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020