Brenda Astwood
West Long Branch - Brenda Astwood 83 of West Long Branch passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at home. She was born Shrewsbury, England but lived most of her life in the Jersey Shore area. Brenda was an accomplished nurse: midwife, school nurse, Director of Nurses and the Nursing Services Coordinator for MOESC - she cared for anyone in need. She was a member of the WLB Leisure Club and volunteered for many charities,. She is survived by her daughter Susan Astwood, son Edgar Astwood Jr., sisters Carol Barker, Ann Woodland and Heather Alexandra. She was predeceased by her husband Edgar, J. Astwood, mother Elizabeth Mary Gittens and father James Kemp.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 until the time of the funeral service at 10:30am. Interment of will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019