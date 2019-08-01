|
|
Brenda Lynn Matthews-Davis
Belmar - Brenda Lynn Matthews-Davis, 56 of Belmar, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at home. Affectionately known as "Bootley," she was a social butterfly, had a genuinely caring spirit and would give anyone the shirt off her back. Her spirit and memory will live on through her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be Saturday August 3 at 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Family will receive friends at 12:30 pm. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019