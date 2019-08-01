Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Matthews-Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lynn Matthews-Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lynn Matthews-Davis Obituary
Brenda Lynn Matthews-Davis

Belmar - Brenda Lynn Matthews-Davis, 56 of Belmar, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at home. Affectionately known as "Bootley," she was a social butterfly, had a genuinely caring spirit and would give anyone the shirt off her back. Her spirit and memory will live on through her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be Saturday August 3 at 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Family will receive friends at 12:30 pm. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now