Brendan Frances McCourt
83 - Brendan F. McCourt AKA (The Man The Myth The Package) 83, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 10, 2020. One last Toast of his Favorite Brandy was given for the last time. Brendan was born in Portadown, Ireland. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Together with his wife Mary they raised their family in Hazlet. Brendan worked as a Consultant on Wall Street for over 45 years. His golden years were spent playing Bridge and reading, especially The Wall Street Journal & NY Times. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and being picked on by his 9 Grandchildren. The package spent his Friday nights at Houlihan's Holmdel with a large collection of Friends at the Bar. To know Brendan was to love him. He will be Sadly Missed. Surviving are three daughters, Susan & Jeffrey Friedel, Jean McCourt & Jim Smith, Kelly & Paul Pruckowski; Bonus Sons Brian DePalma and Al Rivera; grandchildren, Sean & his wife Alicia, Brian, Alex & Kristina Pruckowski, Jonathan & Tyler Friedel, Brianna, Julia, and Michael DePalma great-grandchildren, Kira, Kyle, and Christian Pruckowski siblings, Molly Murphy, Nora Dummigan, Francis Lappin, Marion Halfpenny, Dennis McCourt, Luke McCourt and Kiernan McCourt. Large extended Family at home in Ireland and NY. Brendan was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his son Mark McCourt and siblings Patsy McCourt, Gerald McCourt and Nora Creany. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September13, 2020 from 12-3 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm at the funeral home. In Lui of Flowers Donations can be made in his name to VNA Health Group Hospice https://vnahg.org/giving-donation/
Please respect social distancing guidelines and all visitors are required to wear a mask.
For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
.