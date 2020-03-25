|
Brendan Michael McDonald
Hazlet - Brendan Michael McDonald, 36, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Hazlet, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Brendan was born on January 23, 1984 in Brooklyn, where he grew up. As a teenager, Brendan moved to NJ with his family, where he lived in Hazlet for many years, as well as Freehold. He was a graduate of Raritan High School, class of 2002. Brendan was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend to many.
Brendan is survived by his beloved mother, Mona Paradiso and her husband, Joseph, of Hazlet, his adoring father, Timothy McDonald and his wife, Karen, of Brooklyn, NY, his dear siblings, Kristen Carrier and her husband, Paul, of Leominster, MA, and Jillian McDonald and her fiancé, Jason Verblaauw, of East Windsor, his loving grandparents, Norunn Sorli and Patricia and Thomas McDonald, and his cherished nephew, Landon Carrier. Brendan will be missed immensely and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Services at the funeral home and entombment at Marlboro Memorial Park Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Brendan to the Integrity House in Newark, www.integrityhouse.org and/or Daytop at Crawford House, P.O. Box 255, Skillman, NJ 08558, would be greatly appreciated. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020