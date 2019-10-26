Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
16 McLean Street
Freehold, NJ
Brendan Thomas Harrington Obituary
Brendan Thomas Harrington, 44, of Freehold Township, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune City. Born in Freehold Township, he has lived in Punta Gorda, FL and Freehold Township.

Brendan graduated from Freehold Township High School in 1994 and went on to work in all phases of construction throughout the Jersey Shore.

Surviving are his father, John Harrington; three brothers, John and wife Stacey, Jim and Tobi, Tim and Jen; a niece Brooke; and two nephews Aidan and Rory.

Brendan is predeceased by his mother, Margaret Harrington.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Monday October 28, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Donations in his memory to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
