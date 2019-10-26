|
Brendan Thomas Harrington
Brendan Thomas Harrington, 44, of Freehold Township, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune City. Born in Freehold Township, he has lived in Punta Gorda, FL and Freehold Township.
Brendan graduated from Freehold Township High School in 1994 and went on to work in all phases of construction throughout the Jersey Shore.
Surviving are his father, John Harrington; three brothers, John and wife Stacey, Jim and Tobi, Tim and Jen; a niece Brooke; and two nephews Aidan and Rory.
Brendan is predeceased by his mother, Margaret Harrington.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Monday October 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Donations in his memory to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019