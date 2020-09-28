1/
Brian Andrew Kelly
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Andrew Kelly

Brick - Brian Andrew Kelly passed away on May 2, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital, Cherry Hill, Due to complications with diabetes; he was 51 years old.

Brian was born on August 17, 1968 in Brooklyn, NY to his parents, Barbara and John Kelly. He grew up in Brick, NJ after relocating in 1973. He attended Brick Twp. High School and earned a BA Degree from Ocean County College in Toms River, NJ. He was a Licensed Master Electrician by the State of New Jersey and worked for Trinity Solar in Wall, NJ, which he really enjoyed. Brian also enjoyed being with family and friends, he enjoyed playing Wii, attending Blue Claws Games, fishing with his nephews Patrick and Michael, boating, and traveling. In his down time he loved to watch the Discovery and History channels, Harry Potter, Star Treck and, Star Wars.

Brian is survived by his mother, Barbara Kelly; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Holly Kelly, their sons Patrick and Michael; his sister, Laura Kelly; he is also survived by his Godfather, former NYPD Detective, Antonio Duéno and, Sophie Kelly.

He is preceded in death by his father, John J. Kelly and his grandparents.

A memorial gathering will take place on October 10, from 10 am to 12 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral Home service, via Zoom, will be offered at 11 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Brian's name to Gift of Life Donor Program, www.donors1.org .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 28 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
via Zoom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved