Brian Andrew Kelly
Brick - Brian Andrew Kelly passed away on May 2, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital, Cherry Hill, Due to complications with diabetes; he was 51 years old.
Brian was born on August 17, 1968 in Brooklyn, NY to his parents, Barbara and John Kelly. He grew up in Brick, NJ after relocating in 1973. He attended Brick Twp. High School and earned a BA Degree from Ocean County College in Toms River, NJ. He was a Licensed Master Electrician by the State of New Jersey and worked for Trinity Solar in Wall, NJ, which he really enjoyed. Brian also enjoyed being with family and friends, he enjoyed playing Wii, attending Blue Claws Games, fishing with his nephews Patrick and Michael, boating, and traveling. In his down time he loved to watch the Discovery and History channels, Harry Potter, Star Treck and, Star Wars.
Brian is survived by his mother, Barbara Kelly; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Holly Kelly, their sons Patrick and Michael; his sister, Laura Kelly; he is also survived by his Godfather, former NYPD Detective, Antonio Duéno and, Sophie Kelly.
He is preceded in death by his father, John J. Kelly and his grandparents.
A memorial gathering will take place on October 10, from 10 am to 12 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral Home service, via Zoom, will be offered at 11 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Brian's name to Gift of Life Donor Program, www.donors1.org
.