Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Brian Anthony Gill Obituary
Brian Anthony Gill

Parlin - Brian Anthony Gill, 62, of Parlin died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. He was born in South Amboy.

He was a graduate of Cedar Ridge High School, Class of 1976 and attended Middlesex County College.

Brian was a gentle and caring person with a great sense of humor and a joy to be around.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Rita Gill and a sister, Nancy Lynch.

Surviving are three brothers and a sister, James P. Gill, Kevin Gill, Kathryn Gill, ad Gerard Gill; two nephews and a niece, John Lynch and wife Roseann, Kelly Lynch, and Michael Lynch and wife Jennifer.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
