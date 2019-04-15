|
Brian C Timmerman
Toms River - Brian C Timmerman 57, Toms River, died at home on April 11. Brian grew up and attended school in Manalapan New Jersey and was a lifelong firefighter joining Gordons corner fire company as a junior member at age 16. After moving to Toms River in 1995, Brian Tirelessly served with Toms River volunteer fire Company #1 in many capacities; including vice president, trustee, lieutenant and captain. After 19 years he retired from active service due to a health issue. Brian work for Jonathan Green and Sons, Farmingdale, as a truck driver then dispatcher. Brian had a passion for car racing, working weekends at Wall Stadium Speedway for two decades. He was a great bear of a man with a gentle soul who enjoyed time with his family, friends, his brothers and sisters in the fire service, and serving his community. Brian was pre-deceased in death by his mother, Johanna, sister Donna, and sister in law Beth. He is survived by his son William Murphy, brothers Dennis, David, William, and Bruce, several nieces and nephews, a grand niece and a grand nephew, his former spouse Kathy and stepson Harold Joseph Cowdrick. Cremation will be private. There will be a graveside service at Old Tennent Church Cemetery, 454 Tennent Rd., Manalapan, NJ, on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of life at Gordons Corner Fire Company, 683 Tennent Rd., Manalapan, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019