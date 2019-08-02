|
Brian Cole
Neptune - Brian Cole, 46, died July 29, 2019 at University Hospital, Newark. Born in Neptune, NJ, Brian graduated from Neptune High School and was employed in the tree service industry. He was predeceased by his father Lester, and brothers Jeff and Michael. He is survived by his mother Lorraine, daughter Brianna, brothers Bruce, Bob and Steve, sisters Leslie and Cindy, and his former wife Krystal. Visitation and memorial service Monday, August 5, 2019 6-8 pm at Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall NJ.
