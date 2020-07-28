1/1
Brian J. Hanlon Sr.
Brian J. Hanlon, Sr.

Brielle - Brian J. Hanlon, Sr. 70 of Brielle, NJ died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, after a short illness. Born and raised in Jersey City, Brian moved to Brielle 45 years ago. He was a passionate iron worker for 30 years with Local #45, Jersey City; and served on the executive board. Brian was happiest on his boat "Driftpin". He was an excellent chef and enjoyed building furniture; his talents allowed him to repair anything and everything in his much loved home.

Brian is survived by his loving wife Patricia Brack, 2 sons Brian, Jr. and Jason J. both of Brielle and their mother Barbara Brophy. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Thomas B. and his wife Arlene of Monmouth Beach, and Robert J. and his wife Barbara of Atlantic Highlands.

Committal was private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's name to: Brielle First Aid Squad.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
