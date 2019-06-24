Services
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Entombment
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Ocean County Memorial Park
Waretown, NJ
Brian J. Woodruff Obituary
Brian J. Woodruff

Barnegat - Brian J. Woodruff, age 42, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away on June 22, 2019.

Visiting will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, June 27, 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow, 12pm, at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown, NJ. For his full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019
