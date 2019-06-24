|
|
Brian J. Woodruff
Barnegat - Brian J. Woodruff, age 42, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away on June 22, 2019.
Visiting will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, June 27, 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow, 12pm, at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown, NJ. For his full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019