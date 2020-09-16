1/1
Brian M. Reilly
Brian M. Reilly

Asbury Park - Brian M. Reilly, 35 of Asbury Park passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Neptune, he had resided in the Shore area, graduating from Red Bank Regional High School and then worked as a carpenter and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

As someone who cared deeply for others he had been a volunteer at the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, Asbury Park helping those less fortunate.

Brian is survived by his father Brian P. Reilly and his wife Mary Jo of Red Bank, his mother Janet Eckert of Eatontown, his maternal grandmother Sally Kamuda of Wall Twp and loving Uncles, Aunts and Cousins as well as extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, PO Box 1289, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 in memory of Brian M. Reilly.

Please be advised that due to Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the Reilly family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
