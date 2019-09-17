|
Brian P. Walling
North Middletown - Brian P. Walling, 62, of North Middletown, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Long Branch, he has been a resident of North Middletown for many years.
Mr. Walling was employed by Local 475 as a Steamfitter. Throughout his life he was an avid Harley Davidson rider, enjoyed trips to Monmouth Racetrack, and was an animal lover. He had a passion for music, both listening to and playing a variety of instruments. A true man's man with old school values, family meant everything to him. An excellent protector and provider, he will be deeply missed.
He was predeceased by his parents William and Maureen Walling, and his son Brian Walling. Surviving are his wife Susan (Murphy) Walling; his children Keith and Richelle Walling and their mother Sherill; his brother Thomas Walling; and two grandchildren Keith and Kyle Walling.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. Services will be held during evening hours. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army at SalvationArmyUSA.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019