Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's RC Church
1 Phalanx RD
Colts Neck, NJ
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian McKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Patrick McKay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Patrick McKay Obituary
Brian Patrick McKay

Brian Patrick McKay, age 52, of Wall, formerly of Colts Neck, passed peacefully on October 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Brian had a long career working in IT on Wall Street for several firms including Align Communications and RMJ Securities. He was a devoted and loving husband , father ,son and brother. His life was his family. Brian graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft and from Saint Peter's College in Jersey City. He was born in New York City and raised in Colts Neck, NJ.

He was predeceased by his father Peter H. McKay. He is survived by wife Suzanne , his son Peter Richard McKay, his mother Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay, his brothers Kevin McKay and his wife Jennifer of Colts Neck and Timothy McKay of Freehold, his brother and sister in law, Tammy and Tom Conway his nieces and nephews, Connor, Jordan , Madeline, Ryan and Mia McKay and Luke and Claire Conway.

Visitation will be on Friday October 25, from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Saint Mary's RC Church, 1 Phalanx RD ,Colts Neck. Committal will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown NJ. In lieu of flowers ,donations in his name to the CBA Scholarship Fund, 850 Newman Springs Rd. Lincroft, NJ 07738, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now