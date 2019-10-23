|
|
Brian Patrick McKay
Brian Patrick McKay, age 52, of Wall, formerly of Colts Neck, passed peacefully on October 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Brian had a long career working in IT on Wall Street for several firms including Align Communications and RMJ Securities. He was a devoted and loving husband , father ,son and brother. His life was his family. Brian graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft and from Saint Peter's College in Jersey City. He was born in New York City and raised in Colts Neck, NJ.
He was predeceased by his father Peter H. McKay. He is survived by wife Suzanne , his son Peter Richard McKay, his mother Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay, his brothers Kevin McKay and his wife Jennifer of Colts Neck and Timothy McKay of Freehold, his brother and sister in law, Tammy and Tom Conway his nieces and nephews, Connor, Jordan , Madeline, Ryan and Mia McKay and Luke and Claire Conway.
Visitation will be on Friday October 25, from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Saint Mary's RC Church, 1 Phalanx RD ,Colts Neck. Committal will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown NJ. In lieu of flowers ,donations in his name to the CBA Scholarship Fund, 850 Newman Springs Rd. Lincroft, NJ 07738, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019