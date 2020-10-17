1/
Brian R. Hejda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian R. Hejda

Manalapan - Brian R. Hejda, 59, of Manalapan Township died on October 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Neptune Township and was a lifelong resident of Manalapan Township.

He was a hard-working truck driver.

His father, Gerald Stanley Hejda, died earlier this year.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Viola Smith Hejda; his mother, Mildred Rue Hejda; a brother, Bernard Hejda; two nieces; two grand nephews; and many friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved