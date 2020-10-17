Brian R. Hejda



Manalapan - Brian R. Hejda, 59, of Manalapan Township died on October 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Neptune Township and was a lifelong resident of Manalapan Township.



He was a hard-working truck driver.



His father, Gerald Stanley Hejda, died earlier this year.



Surviving are his wife, Patricia Viola Smith Hejda; his mother, Mildred Rue Hejda; a brother, Bernard Hejda; two nieces; two grand nephews; and many friends.



A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.









