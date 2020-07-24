1/2
Brian T. Wilson
Brian T. Wilson, 67, of Eatontown died July 20, 2020 at Penn Medicine in Plainsboro, NJ. Brian was born in Long Branch and was a graduate of Roger Williams University, RI, with a degree in Engineering and Brookdale College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Brian had recently retired after working for 25 years with the US Postal Service.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles H. and Geraldine (Charles) Wilson, his stepmother Marjorie (Dugan) Wilson, and two nephews, Greg Hickman and Paul Bedford.
He is survived by his sisters; Susan Bedford, Pat and her husband Charlie Timm, Colleen Wilson, and Kelly and her husband Jerry Hickman; his brothers; Mike Wilson, Terry Wilson and his wife Vallorie, Buddy Dugan and his wife Laura, and Dave Wilson; and his former wife and best friend Judy Jengo, as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral will be held at 10:00am on Monday, July 27 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 141 Navesink Ave., Highlands. Calling hours will be Sunday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave., Atlantic Highlands. Cremation services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The ASPCA at www.aspca.org or The National Parks Foundation at https://www.nationalparks.org.
Brian was a true and loyal friend, brother, son, uncle, neighbor and colleague. He loved hiking in nature and he loved animals, including his pets that adored him.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Brians passing. Although I moved away many years ago, I have known the whole family all my life. We had some good times when we were kids! Life is a journey and this is the saddest part of it. Love to all. Michele
Michele Cardner-Devine Malone
Friend
