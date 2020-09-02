Brian W. Johnson
Spring Lake and Jackson - Brian William Johnson passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Brian was born in Freehold, NJ and had resided in Jackson for most of his life.
Brian was baptized in and was a Communicant of St. Mary of the Lake Church in Lakewood. He received his Associates degree and had a passion for creative writing and poetry. Brian was a welder with his father and brother, a union carpenter with CJ Contractors, and a HVAC Mechanic. He had a love for being outdoors, fishing, hiking, and sunrises at the beach.
He was predeceased by his father Brian R. Johnson in July 2012. He is survived by his mother Kellyann Jordan and her husband Richard, his son Everest Johnson and his mother Shannon Telep, his brother Joseph Johnson and his wife Marissa, his sister Keira Shelly and her husband Kevin, his sister Katrina Leone and her husband Nicholas, and his nieces and nephews Connor, Anthony, Austyn, Shawn, Kruze, Aubrey, Shane, Pierce, and Charlotte.
Brian has touched so many lives and was deeply loved and supported by his entire family, including the O'Connor and Johnson Families, whom all played such an important role in his life. Brian's family was his light and his light continues to shine through them. Brian was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12 Noon in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Jackson Twp.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Please be advised that due to Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.