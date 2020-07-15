Bridget Alma (nee McGlynn) Gowen
Manasquan - Bridget Alma (nee McGlynn) Gowen, 85 of Manasquan, NJ peacefully passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at home. Bridget was a devoted wife and mother, loving daughter, sister, aunt, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Bridget is predeceased by her parents Mary (nee McGettigan) and Daniel McGlynn of Donegal Ireland, and her brothers, Patrick and Daniel, Jr. She is survived by her husband Matthew of 64 years. Her children Matthew Jr. and his wife Diana of Brielle, Rev. Daniel of Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, Beverly, NJ, Bernard and his wife Dawn of Wall Township, Joseph and his wife Laurie of Spring Lake Heights, James and his wife Linda of Brielle, Marianne Gowen Ely and her husband Brien of Spring Lake Heights. Her grandchildren Bernard Jr. and his wife Monsi of Killeen, TX, Mark, Joseph, James Jr., Colin, Megan, Michael, Christopher, Mary, Andrew, Matthew, Katherine, Brien Jr. and great-granddaughter Kaylee, her sister Mary Bergin and many nieces and nephews.
Bridget was born in Bayonne, NJ and she graduated from Holy Family Academy. She was employed by the Electro-Dynamic Company, as Secretary to the Safety Director, who was responsible for building PT boats during World War Two, including the infamous PT109. She and her husband moved to Manasquan 1961. She was a parishioner of St. Denis Parish, Manasquan, for over 60 years. She was a member of the Alter Rosary Society and St. Denis PTA for over 30 years.
Bridget was woman of great faith and that carried her throughout her life. She was a role model of enduring and steadfast devotion to her faith and family. She never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand and could always be depended on in time of need. Bridget was quick to make friends no matter where she found herself and her sense of humor and generous heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Bridget enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren and face-timing with her great-granddaughter, traveling and cruising.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. Visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Roman Catholic Church, 90 Union Ave, and Manasquan on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 10:00am. Please go directly to the church, as there will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall Township, immediately following. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bridget's memory to Mary's Place by the Sea, Ocean Grove, NJ.
