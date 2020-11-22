1/1
Bridget D'Arcy
Bridget D'Arcy

Toms River - Bridget D'Arcy, of Toms River, was born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland. She left her home at the age of 16 to seek work in England. Despite arriving a day early and during the German bombings of London in WW2, she found work and fell in love with her eventual husband Andrew (from Galway, Ireland) whom she would remain married to for 56 years until his passing in 2006. In 1959, they immigrated to the United States, settling in East Orange and then Orange, NJ. Bridget was a devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley in Orange, NJ for over 20 years. Her family relocated to Manahawkin, NJ where she worked at St. Francis Community Center. They then moved to Holiday City, Toms River where Bridget became a parishioner at St. Joseph's. Bridget is predeceased by her husband Andrew and daughter Marie Vanderveer. Surviving are her daughter Pauline Nicosia (Robert), sons Patrick (Pamela) and Andrew (Cynthia), 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Jill Owen for being an angel for our family. Due to Covid, services will be private. A celebration of Bridget's life will be held when Covid safety restrictions allow. The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ 08755 is in charge of the arrangements




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
