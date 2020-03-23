|
|
Bridget Harrington
Neptune - Bridget "Eileen" Harrington, a long-time resident at the Villas of Jumping Brook in Neptune, NJ, passed away surrounded by her family on 3/22/20. Eileen was born on Bere Island in County Cork Ireland. She earned her RN in Nursing in London and moved to NYC where she met her husband Jack Harrington, who passed in 2019 after 57 years of marriage. Eileen is survived by her son, Brian and her daughter, Marion, as well as her five grandchildren Megan, Casey, T.J., Jack & Claire. Eileen was the true matriarch of the family and loved nothing more than spending time with her friends & loved ones. A private burial has been arranged at Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Covenant House New York City, 550 10th Ave, New York, NY 10018. O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, NJ is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020