Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Harrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget Harrington Obituary
Bridget Harrington

Neptune - Bridget "Eileen" Harrington, a long-time resident at the Villas of Jumping Brook in Neptune, NJ, passed away surrounded by her family on 3/22/20. Eileen was born on Bere Island in County Cork Ireland. She earned her RN in Nursing in London and moved to NYC where she met her husband Jack Harrington, who passed in 2019 after 57 years of marriage. Eileen is survived by her son, Brian and her daughter, Marion, as well as her five grandchildren Megan, Casey, T.J., Jack & Claire. Eileen was the true matriarch of the family and loved nothing more than spending time with her friends & loved ones. A private burial has been arranged at Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Covenant House New York City, 550 10th Ave, New York, NY 10018. O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, NJ is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -