Brittany Csik
Taken away peacefully on November 27, 2019, Brittany Csik lived a full life of love, passion, wisdom, and adventure. With her endless joy, nuanced kindness, and boundless empathy, Brittany brought warmth and life everywhere she went. In her 34 years in this world, Brittany made it her purpose to live her life to the fullest and with absolute dedication and love to those surrounding her. She cared intimately and passionately about the world and people around her, constantly advocating to make it a better place to live. She was both a fervent environmental proponent, and an enlightened, inclusive political activist, making a difference wherever she went. The impact she had on others was astonishing, whether it was family, friends, or complete strangers. She was blessed with a warmth, reliability, and resilience that is usually reserved for those who are seasoned by age - the kind that marked her as the special kind of person to whom you would turn to with both good and bad news. She could find friends everywhere, fitting in comfortably in Vermont, Mississippi, and New Jersey, making a happy life for herself and those around her no matter where she was. Brittany's vibrancy and dry sense of humor made her the light of every room. She and Chris, her husband and beloved life partner, constantly elevated every day conversation to delightful, compelling, and thought provoking discussions. Family functions and dinner table conversations would not have been the same without Brittany's strong presence. This presence will live on forever.
Brittany accomplished so much in her life in the short time she was given here. She graduated from The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey before moving on to Centre College, Kentucky then to Johnson's State College in Vermont. Chosen as commencement speaker at her graduation, she was awarded a standing ovation from her class, even after following the speech of one of her most admired individuals, Bernie Sanders. Brittany went on to make a career for herself at Easter Seals Vermont and continued to improve the lives of others with such advocacy and passion. This was something she was already familiar with, having previously worked as a nanny, changing the lives of the children she watched and spreading her cheerful enthusiasm and empathy to many.
A boisterous Giants fan, an enthusiastic advocate of reusable napkins, and an incomparable wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Brittany was a one-of-a-kind person. The ease of her laughter and the warmth of her smile will be missed tremendously but appreciated massively.
A Celebration of Brittany's Life will be held at Brittany's mother's home in Keyport, NJ for family and friends on Saturday Dec 7 from 2-5pm. If you need further information please contact Brittany's family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019