Bruce Allen Wallace
Englishtown - Bruce A. Wallace (b. 12/10/51) passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by all the things he loved, on October 7, 2020. He was a loving husband, doting father and grandfather, proud uncle, and most of all, avid Yankee Fan. Born in Queens, NY to Marion and Roger Wallace, Bruce was a graduate of Hofstra University and worked at the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) until his retirement. A lifelong sports fan, Bruce's favorite places to be included Yankee Stadium, Belmont Park Racetrack, and in later years, the golf course. He is predeceased by his parents and loving sister, Marilyn Lasker. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Maureen, his daughter Alison Farrington (Daniel), his granddaughter Rayna, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bruce fought an exceptionally brave and courageous battle against cancer for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, or most of all, we ask that you please consider donating blood to your local blood bank. Without this precious gift of life, Bruce would have lost his battle much sooner. Friends and family are invited to visit on Monday, October 12th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Gabriel's Main Church on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com