Bruce D. Newell
Neptune - Bruce D. Newell, 74, of Neptune, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and lived the majority of his life in Neptune. Bruce graduated from Neptune High School and served during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. After returning home, he worked more than 35 years at Earl Naval Weapons Station. He was a member of the O'Brien-Major Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2639 in Neptune; he was a true patriot. He was predeceased by his parents Carroll and Margaret Newell, his wife Sheila and grandson Matthew. He is survived by his loving son Scott, grandchildren Nicole and Marissa. Devoted and loving sister Bess McCarthy and her husband John. Friends and family are invited to the viewing from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10:00am at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune followed by the interment in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
