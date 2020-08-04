Bruce D. Zuccaro
Tinton Falls - Bruce D. Zuccaro, 56, of Tinton Falls, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born in New York, NY to his loving parents John and Concetta (Sciusco) Zuccaro. Bruce graduated with his Bachelor's degree from St. Francis College in Brooklyn NY and shortly after began his career in the Banking Industry. In his younger years, he was a bass player in the band, Line Drive.
He is predeceased by his mother, Concetta in 2018. Surviving is his cherished daughter, Morgan Zuccaro, his former wife, Tracey-Anne Zuccaro, his dear father, John Zuccaro and his loving siblings, Steven and Doreen.
A life celebration will be held on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church 94 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ 07701 with entombment immediately following at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY. Please visit Bruce's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com