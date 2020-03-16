|
Bruce Fischbein
It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Fischbein announces his passing on March 12, 2020. Bruce was born in Newark, NJ, on June 8, 1940.
Bruce was an outstanding athlete at Asbury Park High School, attaining the "All State Award" in basketball, which he also excelled in while attending Monmouth College (now, Monmouth University). He was a local legend in the world of horse racing, where he made many lifelong friends. He was well known for his handicapping skills, having been interviewed by the New York Times and ESPN as an expert in the field. He had a terrific sense of humor and a quick wit.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marty and Esther Fischbein. He is survived by his son, Joel Fischbein, and his daughter and son-in-law Dara and Tony Bridgewater. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Rudy Menditto, and his sister and brother-law Janet Meyerson and Jeff Rosen, his nephew and his wife Lawrence and Rochelle Menditto, his niece Andrea Hoyle and her fiance Rob Wade, and his nephew Darren Menditto and his wife Kelly. He is also survived by six great nieces and nephews.
Bruce will be greatly missed by his many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and posted on the Bloomfield Cooper Funeral Home website.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020