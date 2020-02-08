Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
Brick and Allenwood - Bruce G. Bollinger, 78, of Brick and Allenwood, passed from earthly to everlasting life Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Bruce was born in Point Pleasant on April 13th, 1941 to the late Henry Bollinger and Mary (Kelly) Bollinger. Bruce was a graduate of Manasquan Highschool and attended Baylor University for advanced electronics.

He married Donna Lisiewski on October 7th, 1967. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Donna, their daughters Lori Loughlin and Joanne Martin, sons-in-law Thom Loughlin and Keith Martin, and cherished grandchildren Brooke and Katie Loughlin, Bruce, Daniel and Ryan Martin, and his siblings Brian Bollinger, Kathy Septor and Al Bollinger.

Bruce was a Signal Corps radar technician in the US Army and did a tour in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. When his tour ended he came back and joined IBEW local 400 where he worked as an Electrician and Project Supervisor for 41 years before retiring in 1999. He was an avid softball player, playing into his 40's and attended Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manasquan. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association NJ Chapter, PO Box 910, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08903 OR www.apdaparkinson.org

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Remember
