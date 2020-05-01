Bruce Galletta Sr.
Beachwood - Bruce Joseph Galletta Sr, 80, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 27, 1939, son of the late Carlo and Elizabeth (Kalina) Galletta. He was predeceased by sister Audrey Metzer (Tom) and is survived by his loving wife Yvonne (Santelli) Galletta, sister Denise Carey (Christopher), his son Bruce J. Galletta Jr., three daughters Beverly Levari (Kevin), Betsy Ann Galletta, Bobbi Ann Straubmuller, along with Lori Santelli, Linda Santelli and William Santelli Jr. He was a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Bruce attended Haddon Heights High School and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He moved to Hammonton where he worked for Universal Supply for 40 years and belonged to the Kiwanis Club. Upon leaving Hammonton he worked for Garage Door Express and most recently ShopRite of Toms River.
He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service celebrating Bruce's life will be held at a future date. under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville, NJ. www.mastapetermemorial.com
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be sent to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.