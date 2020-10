Bruce Kevin HulsePoint Pleasant - Bruce K. Hulse, 57, passed away on Sept.14. 2020. Born in Pt. Pleasant on Sept. 29,1962. The family requests that all flowers and/or cards are sent to 1511 Treeneedle Road, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742.There will be a "Celebration of Life" on Oct. 11th. from 3-7pm at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge, 706 River Ave, Point Pleasant. For more information, please call 848-241-1150. For his complete obituary please visit: