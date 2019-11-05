|
|
Bruce Krezonis Jr.
Neptune - Bruce Krezonis Jr, 38, of Neptune, passed away peacefully at home October 30, 2019. Bruce was a graduate of Neptune High School Class of 2000, where he was a soccer star, and continued his education at Virginia Wesleyan University, Norfolk, VA graduating class of 2004 with his bachelor of finance degree. Surviving are his father Bruce Krezonis Sr. and stepmother Melinda , mother Wendy Krezonis; brothers Zane Krezonis and Wade Krezonis; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Bruce is gone but never forgotten, fly with the angels Bruce. Visitation will be held November 8, 2019 from 4-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019