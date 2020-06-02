Bruce M. Burroughs



Bruce M Burroughs passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at the Berkshire Health & Rehabilitation Center, Vinton, VA with his devoted wife & son by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. Bruce was born in Neptune City, NJ on April 16, 1940 to William & Elsie Burroughs. Bruce graduated from Neptune High School in 1958 then served in the Army from 1962 to 1965 as a Radar Repair Technician. After the Army Bruce opened The Moore Gallery of Art in Spring Lake and also had a jewelry store in Red Bank. Bruce then worked at Red Bank Music where he repaired sound equipment for several talented musicians including Bruce Springsteen. In 1978 he opened Something Old Something New in Bradley Beach. Bruce retired to VA in 1997 where he opened Clubhouse Crafts which he operated for 17 years before being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. We would like to thank the staff at Berkshire for the love and care they provided Bruce during his time there. Bruce is survived by his wife Karen, son Jack Rose, sister Joyce Megill & brother-in-law David Matthews. Bruce also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces and nephews. Per Bruce's wishes services are private. Donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital in his memory.









