Bruce M. Burroughs
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce M. Burroughs

Bruce M Burroughs passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at the Berkshire Health & Rehabilitation Center, Vinton, VA with his devoted wife & son by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. Bruce was born in Neptune City, NJ on April 16, 1940 to William & Elsie Burroughs. Bruce graduated from Neptune High School in 1958 then served in the Army from 1962 to 1965 as a Radar Repair Technician. After the Army Bruce opened The Moore Gallery of Art in Spring Lake and also had a jewelry store in Red Bank. Bruce then worked at Red Bank Music where he repaired sound equipment for several talented musicians including Bruce Springsteen. In 1978 he opened Something Old Something New in Bradley Beach. Bruce retired to VA in 1997 where he opened Clubhouse Crafts which he operated for 17 years before being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. We would like to thank the staff at Berkshire for the love and care they provided Bruce during his time there. Bruce is survived by his wife Karen, son Jack Rose, sister Joyce Megill & brother-in-law David Matthews. Bruce also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces and nephews. Per Bruce's wishes services are private. Donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital in his memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved