Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Bruce M. Kunz

Bruce M. Kunz Obituary
Bruce M. Kunz

Ocean - Bruce M. Kunz, 64, of Ocean, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Bruce was born and raised in Point Pleasant also lived in Brick, Howell, and for the past seven years in Ocean. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and attended Ocean County College and New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark.

For forty years he worked for George Harms Construction, Howell, as a technology specialist.

Bruce was a life member and past captain of the Ramtown First Aid Squad and was a former member of the Point Boro First Aid Squad. He was a licensed real estate agent and was an avid train enthusiast.

Surviving are his fiancée, Diane Contaldi of Ocean; two children, Heather Kunz of Howell and Ryan Kunz and his wife Jennifer of Brick; and his mother, Frances Kunz of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Hilary Kunz and Craig and Yvonne Kunz; two grandchildren, Rachel and Jared Kunz; and many friends. He was predeceased by his father, William Kunz.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday, August 29 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to "Team Bruce" for the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk at https://events.lustgarten.org/team/248683 For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019
