Bruce Matthews



Lakewood - Bruce Owen Matthews, 80, of Lakewood passed away on October 21, 2020. He was the son of Harvey "Jack" Matthews and Mildred Matthews. He graduated from Lakewood High School, Villanova University with a Bachelors of Science in Economics, and Rutgers Law School with a Juris Doctorate.



He practiced law in Ocean County for over 50 years, primarily in the fields of personal injury and workmen's compensation.



He was a member of the Ocean County Bar Association, the New Jersey Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.



Due to the Pandemic, funeral services will be private, and a memorial service will be conducted in the future as circumstances permit.









