Bruce N. Harrison Sr.



New Gretna - Bruce N Harrison Sr. 66 of New Gretna NJ passed from this life on April 26th 2020 at Southern Ocean County Hospital. He was born in Highlands NJ on May 20th, 1953 to Mr. Daniel A. Harrison Sr. and Mrs. Joan F. Harrison. He is survived by his brothers Daniel Harrison Jr., David Harrison and sister Cindy Harrison and his children Bruce N. Harrison Jr., Scott J. Harrison and wife Christine Harrison, Joann M. Quinones and husband Elliot Quinones. He has 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He held the hearts of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bruce enjoyed anything fishing, whether it be an afternoon at a bulkhead with his sons growing up and to date. Or an afternoon on the boat with his brother Danny.Bruce was the most happy with a pole in hand and the smell of salt in the air. To many he was their friend and to all his family he was their rock. His gentleness and love will be missed the most.



Due to the current pandemic a private burial took place for immediate family only. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements were entrusted to Posten-McGinley Funeral Home , 59 E Lincoln Ave , Atlantic Highlands , NJ 07716.









