Bruce Ronald Wheeler
Bayville - Bruce Ronald Wheeler, 85 of Bayville passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2019. Born in Englewood and raised in Cliffside Park, he met his beloved wife Lorraine at their workplace in Newark. They were happily married for 59 years before her passing last year.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force, and while stationed in Germany in the 50's he was a member of the championship All-Military European Basketball team for two consecutive years. His love of sports never waned; he was an avid golfer, softball player and coach as well a fan of the NY Giants, Rangers and Mets.
After the service Bruce found work as a draftsman in a small firm, working his way up to a senior project engineer for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. He settled his young family in Scotch Plains, where through the 70's and early 80's he served the township as a volunteer fireman. After retirement he and Lorraine were NJ/AZ snowbirds, eventually settling in Bayville NJ. Bruce was a well-Loved and respected member of his community. In his later years he enjoyed travel, gardening as well as leading his local pool and bocce leagues.
He is greatly missed by his three children: Karen, Bruce Edward and Christine and five grandchildren: Connor, Spencer, Julian, Emily and Kyerha along with his sister Arlene, in-laws Rosita, Michael, Karl, Maryann, Delia and Steve as well as countless friends and family. His stepbrother Donald and his brothers-in-law, Patrick and Vincent predeceased Bruce, they are in our thoughts as well. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019