Resources
Neptune City - Bruce W. Campbell, 72, of Neptune City, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Bruce was born in Newark and lived in Brick for many years. He had lived in Neptune City for the last 11 years. He served as an Army helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Captain. He went on to a career as a pilot for the Monmouth County Mosquito Commission, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion.

Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Kathie (nee Burrows). He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Shelby DiGiulio, and his granddaughter, Giovana. Also surviving are his siblings, Gary Campbell, Jackie DiMedici and her husband John, Bonnie Senecke and her husband Phil, and Todd Campbell and his wife Thea, as well as several nephews and nieces.

There will be no visitation. All are invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM, with military honors to be conducted following Mass. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Bruce are requested to Troopers Assisting Troops, 16 Jason Drive, Attention: Joe Sarnecky, Treasurer, Spring Lake, NJ 07762

Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
