Bruce W. Wilt
Spring Lake - Bruce W. Wilt, 64, of Spring Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after battling cancer.
Bruce was born in New Brunswick and raised in Watchung. He lived in Basking Ridge for several years with his wife Hope before moving to Spring Lake with his young family in 1990. He was a self-employed builder and businessman.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Frances (Synkowski) Wilt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Hope (Schiller). Also surviving are his children, Lanie Wilt, of Hoboken, Natalie Wilt, of California, Kate and her husband, Tobias Kiesel, of Darmstadt, Germany, Sam Wilt and his wife Melissa, of Jersey City, Hanna Wilt, of Spring Lake, and Jack Wilt, also of Spring Lake. Bruce was predeceased by a granddaughter, Emilia, in 2017 and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of a second grandchild in March. Bruce is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Vincent and Sally Wilt, of Westfield, and Larry and Wendy Wilt, of Rumson, his sister, Maryanne Wilt, of Utah, 14 nephews and nieces, among other relatives and friends.
Visitation hours will be held from 2-4pm on Sunday, March 3rd,at Life Chapel, located at 3118 Bridge Ave, in Point Pleasant, NJ. Visitation will be followed by a memorial service for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Wilt family is requesting memorial donations be made to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Please make checks payable to CINJ-RYF and mail to: CINJ Development Office, 335 George Street, Suite 4000, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Donations may also be made online at cinj.org/giving. Kindly indicate that the gift is in memory of Bruce Wilt, along with your name and address. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019