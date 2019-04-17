Services
St Matthews Episcopal Church
300 S Main St
Pennington, NJ 08534
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St Matthew's Episcopal Church
300 South Main St
Pennington, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St Matthew's Episcopal Church
300 South Main St
Pennington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Ashforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce William Ashforth Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce William Ashforth Jr. Obituary
Bruce William Ashforth, Jr.

Leesburg, FL - Bruce William Ashforth, Jr, 58, passed away at his home in Leesburg, FL on February 4, 2019. Bruce was raised in Westfield, NJ and lived in Whitehouse Station, Brick and Farmingdale, NJ before moving to Florida in 2018.

Bruce worked at International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) in South Brunswick, NJ for more than 20 years before retiring due to a job-related injury.

Surviving Bruce in New Jersey are his daughters, Alexandra of Asbury Park and Madison of Brick; his parents Bruce and Edna of Three Bridges; his brothers, Brian of Whitehouse Station and Barry of Hillsborough, and his sister Beth Mahoney of Flemington.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 28th at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, 300 South Main St, Pennington, NJ. Immediately following the service, a Joyful Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held in the Church's Parish Hall.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.