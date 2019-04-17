|
Bruce William Ashforth, Jr.
Leesburg, FL - Bruce William Ashforth, Jr, 58, passed away at his home in Leesburg, FL on February 4, 2019. Bruce was raised in Westfield, NJ and lived in Whitehouse Station, Brick and Farmingdale, NJ before moving to Florida in 2018.
Bruce worked at International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) in South Brunswick, NJ for more than 20 years before retiring due to a job-related injury.
Surviving Bruce in New Jersey are his daughters, Alexandra of Asbury Park and Madison of Brick; his parents Bruce and Edna of Three Bridges; his brothers, Brian of Whitehouse Station and Barry of Hillsborough, and his sister Beth Mahoney of Flemington.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 28th at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, 300 South Main St, Pennington, NJ. Immediately following the service, a Joyful Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held in the Church's Parish Hall.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019