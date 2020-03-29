|
Bruno Di Sessa
Point Pleasant - Bruno Di Sessa, 71, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Born in Italy on November 10th, 1948 he immigrated to the United States in 1966 and immediately began to build his legacy. He dedicated his life to building and supporting his family, establishing and managing his pizzeria (Bruno's in Neptune City) and endlessly contributing to the Jersey Shore community. After suffering a debilitating stroke in 2004 and only given a 5 year life expectancy, Bruno fought courageously for 16 years. Until recently, he could still be found at Bruno's and would pop down at your table and have dinner with you. He was a die hard Minnesota Vikings fan who loved the NFL and enjoyed playing cards with his Poker Crew for the past 24 years. Bruno has touched countless people with his optimistic and selfless personality; he was and will continue to be an inspiration to all. Bruno is survived by his wife Carmela of 50 years, his daughters Ester D'Amico and spouse Michael D'Amico, Teresa Di Sessa-Johnson and spouse Jeffrey Johnson, Clara Conn and spouse John Conn and Maria Williams and spouse Kevin Williams, sister Mirella Bortone, brother Aurelio Di Sessa and several nieces and nephews. Bruno was preceded in death by his loving daughter Susanna Di Sessa and his parents Esterina and Vincenzo Di Sessa. Bruno was a loving nonno (grandfather) to nine wonderful grandchildren, Erica D'Amico, Michael D'Amico, Micayla D'Amico, Angelina D'Amico, Layla Conn, Brayden Williams, Finley Conn, Logan Williams and Noah Williams. Bruno, wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by his grandchildren, his passion and love for them brought endless joy to his life. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send condolences to his family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020