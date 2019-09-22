|
Bruno Lucarelli
Fairways of Lake Ridge - Bruno (BJ) Lucarelli of the Fairways of Lake Ridge passed away at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY on Thursday September 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bruno was born on April 8,1934 in Jersey City, NJ. The eldest son of Bruno and Florence Lucarelli's five children. Bruno attended Villanova University and Newark College of engineering. Bruno joined the army in January 1954. He was assigned to Benjamin Harrison School of finance, Indianapolis Indiana. Upon completion in August 1954 he was assigned to the
Counter Intelligence Corp Fort Scott Presidio San Francisco Ca.
On a beautiful day in May 1955 at St Catharine's Church Spring lake NJ Bruno married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Sheila Ann O'Brien, hence headed to San Francisco for their 2 year honeymoon. In 1957 he was honorably discharged. At age 24 with a wife and 3 little girls whom he always referred to as "my inspirations", at his first home in Oakhurst NJ he created BJ Builders of NJ, a commercial building company. By 1970 BJ builders became one of the top 500 building companies in America. Bruno was a long-time member of Deal Country Club, Allenhurst Beach Club and good Old Takanassee Beach Club.
Intelligent and intuitive his interactions with others was always positive and warm hearted. Everyone who knew Bruno was drawn to him for his infectious corny jokes and sense of humor. He had the amazing ability to whip up a gourmet meal for family and friends at his famous home on Surrey Lane where there was always room for one more and the love and laughter overflowed at his table.
Bruno is survived by his wife of 64 years Sheila O'Brien Lucarelli, predeceased by his eldest daughter Elizabeth Ann Lucarelli Joyce. Survived by Michael T Joyce of Glenview IL, Cynthia and James J Fitzpatrick Jr of Chestnut Hill, Pa, Suzanne L and Richard de J. Osborne of New York, NY, Bruno III and Rachelle Lucarelli of Ocean NJ, Lydia and Timothy Diassi of Far Hills NJ, Maura Lucarelli and Jonathan Lessin of Oceanport NJ Bruno adored his 12 Grandchildren, Michael T Joyce Jr (Katie), Christopher Bruno Joyce, Catherine T Macdonald (Larkin), Luke G Joyce, James J Fitzpatrick Jr (Meagan), Sean T Fitzpatrick, Skye Lehman, Lexi Lehman, Victoria Lucarelli, Bruno James Lucarelli IV, Gabrielle Diassi and Nicholas Diassi. He was blessed to be a great grandfather to Sawyer, Brooke, James and Elizabeth, Bruno is also survived by his brother and best friend Anthony B Lucarelli, and sister Anita Mclean, brothers in law Kevin P O'Brien and The Honorable Francis P Piscal , sisters in law Margaret M Piscal, Lydia O'Brien Mooty, Patricia O'Brien, Barbara O'Brien, Helen O'Brien, Rosanne Lucarelli and Sonja Moelleken O'Brien MD. Bruno had many loving nieces and nephews whom adored him.
Bruno was predeceased by his sister Geraldine Westerlind and brother Joseph M Lucarelli and sisters in law Eileen Lucarelli and Joan Kelly brothers in law Robert E O'Brien Sr., John J O'Brien Jr, William G O'Brien, Mark Mooty & Eugene F Kelly.
Hail and farewell loving husband, father, son, brother and friend we will miss you.
Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home Wall Township NJ on Monday September 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 at St Catharine's Roman Catholic Church, Spring Lake, NJ. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Bruno's honor to The Rainbow Foundation www.rainbowfoundation.org. For condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019