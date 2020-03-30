|
|
Bryan Curtis Olsen
Brick - Bryan C. Olsen, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Bryan retired 4 years ago as a camera operator at Freehold Raceway after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Bricktown Elks Lodge # 2151 for over 28 years and was a Son of the American Legion in Long Branch.
Born and raised in Long Branch, he lived in Brick since 1988.
Bryan was predeceased by his father, Otis Olsen; mother, Elizabeth Olsen; and brother, Stanley Olsen. Surviving are his longtime partner of 35 years, Joseph Oquendo-Olsen; foster son and pride and joy, Neal Patrick Williams of Brick; 4 brothers, Ole Olsen and his wife, Ida, Glen Olsen and his wife, Eleanor, Bruce Olsen and his wife, Judy and Scott Olsen and his wife, Mary; an uncle, Jimmy Brown; an aunt, Mary Olsen; and many nieces, nephews cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate Bryan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Arc of Ocean County Chapter, 815 Cedarbridge Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. To send condolences please visit our Book of Memories at www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020