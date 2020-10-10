Bryan D. Spencer
Tinton Falls - Bryan D. Spencer, 32 of Tinton Falls passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Long Branch Bryan was a lifelong resident of the shore area. A part of Bryan's personality was his love of helping others, he enjoyed his time working as a home health aide. He loved music and was an exceptional saxophone player. He enjoyed spending time playing video games but mostly he loved people, animals and gardening. He was known for being a wonderful listener. He will sorely be missed.
"Life is eternal; and love is immortal; and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight."
…Rossiter Worthington Raymond
Bryan was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Helms Spencer. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Tanner Spencer, his son, Tanner John Spencer, father and stepmother, Richard and Susan Spencer, sister, Kristen Spencer, grandmother, Estelle Spencer, Aunt Sharon Spencer, mother and father in law Lori and Peter Tanner and his dogs Junior and Baby.
In lieu of flowers donations to www.monmouthcountyspca.org
or to SMART Recovery.org
. in Bryan's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Following New Jersey's current guidelines, the number of people will be limited in the funeral home. Please respect that face masks and social distancing will be required.
A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm.