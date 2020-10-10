1/1
Bryan D. Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan D. Spencer

Tinton Falls - Bryan D. Spencer, 32 of Tinton Falls passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Long Branch Bryan was a lifelong resident of the shore area. A part of Bryan's personality was his love of helping others, he enjoyed his time working as a home health aide. He loved music and was an exceptional saxophone player. He enjoyed spending time playing video games but mostly he loved people, animals and gardening. He was known for being a wonderful listener. He will sorely be missed.

"Life is eternal; and love is immortal; and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight."

…Rossiter Worthington Raymond

Bryan was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Helms Spencer. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Tanner Spencer, his son, Tanner John Spencer, father and stepmother, Richard and Susan Spencer, sister, Kristen Spencer, grandmother, Estelle Spencer, Aunt Sharon Spencer, mother and father in law Lori and Peter Tanner and his dogs Junior and Baby.

In lieu of flowers donations to www.monmouthcountyspca.org or to SMART Recovery.org. in Bryan's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Following New Jersey's current guidelines, the number of people will be limited in the funeral home. Please respect that face masks and social distancing will be required.

A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved