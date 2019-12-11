|
Bryan E Graves
Freehold Twp. - Bryan E. Graves, 88, of Freehold Twp. passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township. He was born in Brattleboro, VT and resided in Freehold Twp. for the past 20 years. He was a salesman for Intel Corporation in Washington, DC. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Bryan was an avid sportsman who enjoyed golfing and tennis among other hobbies.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Clint and Gary. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; his son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Ellen; his daughter, Brenda Graves; and four grandchildren, Jennifer, Taylor, Travis and Alex.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 to 1:45pm followed by Military Honors at 1:45pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728.
To find directions or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019