Bryan James Colson
Middletown - Bryan James Colson, 33, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Red Bank, and lived in Middletown for most of his life. Bryan graduated from Middletown High School South in 2005. He studied at the Middletown Vocational School and worked as an electrician. Recently, Bryan attended Robert Fiance Beauty School to become a Barber graduating in June of 2018. He also worked for Villa Pizza in Middletown. Bryan was an avid football fan, most notably the Giants. He was also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Surviving are his loving mother and step-father, Jacalyn Colson and Gary Singleton; maternal grandmother, Laverne Colson; five uncles, John Colson, James Colson, Jeffrey Colson, Joseph Colson, Jay Colson; aunt, Joyce Colson; great uncle, Richard (Isobel) Colson; great-aunts, Alice Johnson, and Lillian Marks. Also surviving are his 7 cousins. Bryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alvin Colson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 7:30 pm during visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bryan's name to the at . For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019