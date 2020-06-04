B.W "Bob" Serbe
Hazlet - B.W "Bob" Serbe, 78 of Hazlet, passed away Wednesday June 2, 2020 at home.
He was born in Newark, New Jersey, was a high school graduate, and proudly served his country in the Air National Guard during the Vietnam War.
For several years Bob worked for United Parcel Service as a package delivery driver. He retired in 1996.
Bob had a distinguished enthusiasm for and was a longtime member of the Professional Bowlers Association, competing on a professional level.
He had many titles to his credit, both county and state.
Bob was one of the very few who were nominated into both the Monmouth County and New Jersey State Bowling Hall of Fame in 1987.
Bob was predeceased by his parents William Serbe and Evelyn (Choyce) Serbe and a brother Gregory.
He is survived by his loving wife Karen (McKinley) Serbe of 38 years, children Carolyn Dellegrippo and her husband Joe of Jackson,Timothy Serbe and his wife Patricia of Nanuet, New York, Robert Serbe of Hazlet, and Kenneth Serbe and Veronica of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania.
Bob also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren Brenden, Lauren, Emma, and Elizabeth; and countless friends and family of the community.
At the request of the family, Bob will be privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Hazlet First Aid and Rescue Squad PO Box 162 Hazlet, NJ 07730 or the Keyport First Aid PO Box 168 Keyport, NJ 07735.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.