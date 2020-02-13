Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County
Lincroft, NJ
Keyport - C. William (Bill) McFarland, 90, of Keyport, Holmdel and Tinton Falls, devoted husband to the late Isabelle, died on February 11, 2020 at home. Born in Spring Lake, NJ, he lived most of his life in Holmdel. He graduated from Keyport High School in 1946 and entered the US Army of Occupation, Technician 4th Grade, Japan. After the US Army he worked at Lavoie Laboratories and attended Rider College and Kean College. He retired from the US Army Signal School, Ft. Monmouth after 25 years as a civilian instructor, becoming a Supervisory Instructor and subsequently a Data Manager for various Project Managers. After retirement from the Department of the Army he worked 10 years for defense contractor Semcor. He was a member of the Holmdel Board of Health for 28 years and the Monmouth County Watershed Committee and started the Bayshore Executive Group. He was a dedicated member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County and the Keyport Yacht Club for many years. He and his wife sailed the Raritan Bay and Long Island Sound many summers on the 28 foot Sabre "Half Moon." Gardening and hunting were hobbies for all of his life.

He is survived by his children Edward of NH, Kevin of MO, Amy Miller of Maple Shade, Chris of Toms River and William of SC, grandchildren Meghan, Leah, Brandon, Sarah, Ian and Madelyn, great grandchildren Brynn Rose, Elise Isabelle and Kate Josephine.

There will be a memorial service at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County in Lincroft, 2:00pm, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Donations in remembrance may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County, 1475 West Front St. Lincroft, NJ 07738.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
