Dr. Caesar P. Dela Cruz
Forked River - Dr. Caesar de Peralta Dela Cruz, 78, of Forked River, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 and is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dr. Dela Cruz was born on January 21, 1941 in Candon, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. He was a 1957 graduate of Candon Provincial High School and graduated from the University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine, Philippines in 1964.
After graduation he traveled to New York City to complete his residency in General Surgery at the Queens Hospital Center which he accomplished in 1971. He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the International College of Surgeons.
Dr. Dela Cruz practiced General Surgery for 42 years. Starting in 1971 at Catholic Medical Center in Jamaica, Queens, New York City. In 1980, he moved with his family to Forked River, NJ, to join Drs. Floro Guerrero, Khachig Konyalian and Amado Vives of Ocean Surgical Associates PA. He concurrently served Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ for 27 years; and Southern Ocean County Hospital (now Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center) Manahawkin, NJ for 33 years, retiring in 2013.
During his tenure as a General Surgeon, he received many recognitions. In 2007, Dr. Dela Cruz was named Emeritus by the Department of Surgery at Community Medical Center. That same year, the Long Beach Island Rotary Club recognized Dr. Dela Cruz as Doctor of the Year. This honor was determined by his fellow physicians. At the gala reception it was noted that "Dr. Dela Cruz has treated thousands of patients of all ages in our community and is constantly praised by his peers as being not only a remarkable physician, but a kind and charitable one as well." In 2011, the New Jersey Nurse & Institute for Nursing honored Dr. Dela Cruz with the prestigious IFN APPLE (Acknowledge Physician Partners: A Liaison for Excellence) Award which recognizes physicians who demonstrated that they value, respect and collaborate with nurses. Dr. Dela Cruz was especially touched to be recognized by the nurses of SOCH who nominated him for this honor.
He was predeceased by his father, Felicisimo De La Cruz, mother, Dolores de Peralta De La Cruz, step mother, Corazon Garrido Dela Cruz, brother Anton; sisters, Felicita and Aurora De La Cruz.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Helen Dela Cruz, son Eric A. DeLa Cruz (Forked River, NJ), daughter, Gina Turcotte, son in law Marc, grandchildren; Madison, Nathan, & Gavin Turcotte (Simpsonville, SC); sister, Dr. Rose Sia, brother in law, Santiago (Manila, Philippines); brothers, Father Perlito DelaCruz (Winters, CA) and Dr. Victor, sister in law Dr. Alvi De La Cruz (Red Deer, Alberta) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dr. Dela Cruz centered his life in his faith in the Lord. He possessed a calm and kind personality and always had a bright smile. He was extremely generous and helped All those who came to him for care regardless of their financial situation. He expressed respect for everyone that he encountered no matter their position at the hospital or in the community. He was well loved by the everyone he worked with. He held a deep appreciation for everyone at Southern Medical Center and treasured the years that he served there. Dr. Dela Cruz loved his medical career, but his greatest joy in life was his family.
Visitation will be Friday June 14, 2-6 pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River and then 9-10am Saturday at the Lacey United Methodist Church, Forked River. A 10 am funeral service will be held at the church. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.laytons.net
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation, 1140 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 or the Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 West Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019