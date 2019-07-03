Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
61A Cherry Street
Tinton Falls, NJ
1945 - 2019
Caldonia Rubins Obituary
Caldonia Rubins

Red Bank - Caldonia Rubins, 73, of Red Bank, NJ, passed away on June 26, 2019 at home.

Caldonia was born in Macon, GA to the late Joe and Fannie Bell Fleming on July 6, 1945. She lived in Red Bank for over 55 years. She was married to Mr. John Rubins for 53 years. Caldonia loved attending church and was a proud member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Tinton Falls, NJ for many years. Caldonia enjoyed bowling, playing pinochle, and loved scratch offs. She was a beautiful person both inside and out who always put others first and loved her family dearly.

Caldonia is survived by her loving husband; John Rubins, daughter; Crystal Rubins, stepdaughter; Karen Johnson, stepson; Warren Rice, grand-daughter; Capri Hicks, grandson; Lawrence Hicks, brothers; Matthew Fleming and Tommy Lee Fleming, sisters; Myrtice Sanders and Virginia Mosley and a host of friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents; Joe Fleming and Fannie Bell Fleming, sisters; Ruby Bonds, Rose Fleming, Josie Mae King and Florine Akins.

A memorial service will take place on Friday July 5, 2019 at 11AM at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 61A Cherry Street, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019
