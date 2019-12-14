Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
205 Atlantic St.
Keyport, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
205 Atlantic St.
Keyport, NJ
Calvin Clinton Lawson Sr.

Calvin Clinton Lawson Sr. Obituary
Calvin Clinton Lawson Sr.

Keyport - Calvin Clinton Lawson Sr., "Spike," 87 of Keyport passed away on December 2, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korean War and earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. As a civilian he held many different jobs in different fields. Calvin was a member of Second Baptist Church, Keyport where he mentored many young men. He shared 53 years of dedication with his wife Hazel Ellen Francis. Visitation will be Monday December 16th from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm at Second Baptist Church, 205 Atlantic St., Keyport. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
